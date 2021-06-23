Softeon Continues to Add to Industry’s Strongest Solution Portfolio for Third-Party Logistics

Softeon, a global supply chain software provider, with the industry's best record of customer success, continues to enhance its powerful set of software solutions for third-party logistics (3PLs) providers, leading to continued new customer acquisition.

Softeon’s broad and deep supply chain execution portfolio of solutions was built from the ground-up with support for the unique needs of 3PLs in mind:

Key Softeon solution components include:

Warehouse Management System: Softeon WMS allows the configuration of nearly all attributes at an individual client level and can scale from the most complex distribution environments to the most basic DCs – all in one product. This includes a built-in parcel management system, labeling and document printing tools, as well as other unique features.

Warehouse Execution System (WES): This is an add-on solution to the WMS that enables additional order fulfillment orchestration and optimization, including advanced labor planning, material handling system synchronization, and direct control and optimization of picking sub-systems such as Voice, put walls, smart carts, pick-to-light and mobile robots.

Advanced 3PL Billing System: Includes a highly flexible rate card definition; national, regional and local rate; a robust array of methods for storage charges; pre-built integration with the Softeon WMS; the ability to bring in non-WMS data for invoicing; direct invoicing or data sent to a 3PL’s accounting system and more.

Client Portal: A highly secure web tool for clients to view inventory levels, receipts, in-transit inventory, shipped orders, order status and more - tailored to each client’s needs.

Labor Resource and Management: Plans and tracks human and equipment resources, with a unique statistical approach to standards setting, and support for full discrete engineered standards as desired.

Multiple Order Management Options: Basic order management capabilities are built into the WMS and used by many Softeon 3PL customers. Softeon also offers traditional Order Management System (OMS) capabilities suitable for call center applications.

Of special interest to many 3PLs is Softeon’s Distributed Order Management (DOM) solution, which provides granular real-time inventory visibility to inventory across the extended network, enabling 3PLs to offer clients the powerful benefit of optimal order sourcing; the ability to manage complex sourcing rules; strong support for subscription services and much more.

Configuration Wizard: Softeon’s unique Configuration Wizard enables rapid on-boarding of new clients and allows a 3PL to become fully self-sufficient in rolling-out the Softeon WMS to additional sites.

All this and more is available in the Cloud.

“Softeon continues to add capabilities and customers in the 3PL sector,” says Dan Gilmore, chief marketing officer at Softeon. “We understand the 3PL space like no other WMS vendor and execute on the principle that we are only successful if our 3PL customers are successful.”

You can learn more at www.softeon.com/our-solutions/by-industry/3pl

About Softeon

Softeon is a global provider of supply chain solutions from planning through execution, anchored by our Warehouse Management System (WMS), Warehouse Execution System (WES), and Distributed Order Management (DOM) solutions. Our advanced services-based platform is engineered to reduce complex problems into simple solutions for a faster time to market and lower cost of ownership. Users can implement solutions incrementally to solve a specific challenge or deploy an integrated system. Configurable modules and rules-based solutions give market leaders the business agility they need to get ahead and stay ahead. Companies choose the flexibility and ease-of-use of the Softeon platform to drive higher business value and accelerate ROI. Deployment options include on-premise or in the cloud – delivered with a 100% track record of system success. For more information, please visit www.softeon.com.