Argano acquires SCMO2 and focuses on the "Digital Foundations" of supply chain management

"Digital foundations" company Argano announced today its acquisition of Atlanta-based SCMO2.

SCMO2 is considered a leading supply chain planning firm, founded in 2003 and achieving SAP Gold Partner status in 2018.

“Our work has become especially urgent as global supply chains are tested, with unexpected shortages in a wide range of areas from computer chips to food products,” said Matthew Campbell, founder of SCMO2. “To meet today’s challenges, SCMO2 guides supply chain planning and execution with a team that excels at both technical and functional aspects of targeted business processes. We deliver better results through higher standards. And as part of Argano, we can now deliver an even more comprehensive solution that further enhances the value we bring to solving deficits in the foundations of supply chains.”

A statement by Argano said SCMO2 has built a strong reputation within the supply chain management (SCM) community by focusing on pragmatic and elegant solutions to complex challenges.

Argano is bringing together specialized firms on what it calls an integrated platform. This model is intended to offer Argano's clients access to a unified set of unique business and technology solutions that underpin next-generation Digital Operating Platforms.

Their approach includes enabling sales and services to deliver frictionless customer experiences that optimize revenue.

SCMO2 will add to their ability to architect integrated logistics and supply chains that are resilient and flexible.

In Argano Delivers agile planning systems and analytics that drive a more strategic approach to financial management. They also implement ERP systems and processes that improve data visibility and integrity across core operations.

Finally they build workforce solutions that enhance employee engagement, productivity and value.

“SCMO2 is a leader in supply chain management, having developed an unrivaled repository of process and solution knowledge that helps companies improve how they plan, sell and deliver in a world of increasing speed and complexity,” said Argano CEO, and former Co-CEO of PublicisSapient, Chip Register. “They are thought leaders and it’s in their culture to invest in relationships and reinforce a level of trust that drives results. This in turn leads to a repeat business rate of more than 90 percent. SCMO2’s expertise in supply chain deepens Argano’s ability to deliver cloud-based Digital Operating Platforms, supporting complex selling and fulfillment environments from commerce to cash to close.”

Four companies precede SCMO2 in joining the Argano platform through acquisition.

Arbela Technologies brings expertise in ERP, CRM and analytics solutions. ArganoKeste is an award-winning technology services firm focused on commerce to cash solutions in the B2B space. ArganoInterRel brings experience in enterprise performance management (EPM) and business intelligence (BI) software. And, ArganoUV brings world-class design and technology talent to the platform, delivering ground-breaking commerce experiences for some of the world’s leading B2C brands.