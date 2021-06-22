Powerful Keynote Speakers, Musical Headliners Announced for Ignite 2021 Logistics Tech Conference

HOUSTON – June 22, 2021 – The Ignite 2021 Conference, hosted by leading AI-powered transportation management platform provider PCS Software (PCS), has announced the exceptional keynote speakers confirmed to deliver addresses to the shippers, freight carriers/brokerages, supply chain logistics tech providers and industry thought leaders coming together in San Antonio from August 3-5.

Peter Hinssen delivers the opening keynote address at the event, bringing unparalleled perspectives on the hyper acceleration of technology adoption not just in supply chain logistics but across every facet of 21st century business. A serial entrepreneur, advisor, keynote speaker and best-selling author, Peter is one of the most sought-after thought leaders on radical innovation, leadership and the impact of all things digital on society and business. He has delivered his message of innovation and technology adoption to audiences around the world to companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Accenture, Microsoft, as well as leading universities like London Business School (UK), Massachusetts Institute of Technology and others.

Also confirmed to deliver an address to the full assembly is Andrew Wishnia, the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Climate Policy in the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Transportation Policy in the U.S. Department of Transportation. Wishnia is an expert on sustainability and infrastructure – two critically important challenges facing transportation logistics operations in North America – and with previous roles within the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works, Special Assistant for Policy in the Federal Highway Administration, and as a Senior Program Manager at the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Wishnia’s insights are at the forefront of issues facing the industry.

The Ignite 2021 event is also about bringing the supply chain logistics community back together again in person after the involuntary hiatus caused by the pandemic. And the event promises to be long on fun and leisure too. A big part of the fun will be delivered by a live appearance by Texas country music stars Jason Boland and the Stragglers who will be performing an outdoor concert complete with Texas barbecue, dancing, mechanical bull riding, and more. Other leisure events include two pro golf courses and a water park on the grounds of the J.W. Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa in San Antonio where the event is hosted.

