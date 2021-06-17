Southeastern Freight Lines Celebrates 30 Years of Service at its Huntsville and Montgomery Centers

LEXINGTON, S.C. (June 17, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, this year is celebrating 30 years of “Quality Without Question” service from its service centers in Huntsville and Montgomery, Alabama.

Both service centers opened in early 1991 and have seen significant growth since establishment. Huntsville began operations with 20 dock doors and 15 associates and has grown to 44 dock doors and 50 associates.

Four original employees have been working at their respective service centers since opening and remain active with Southeastern today: linehaul drivers Blake Coleman and Lonnie Toney and pickup and delivery driver Randy Campbell of the Huntsville service center, as well as linehaul driver Jesse Keeble of the Montgomery service center. Archie Blevins, linehaul driver for the Montgomery service center retired last year after 29 years of service.

“The dedicated employees in Huntsville have made this service center a key contributor to the Southeastern network,” said Adam Darling, service center manager. “Since the opening of the Huntsville service center, the impact and growth we’ve experienced is an exciting indicator of what’s to come in the approaching decades.”

Montgomery started with 16 dock doors and 10 associates, and the facility now consists of 37 dock doors and 31 associates.

“Reflecting on the Montgomery service center’s 30 years in business, it’s rewarding to see the impact that we have had across the region,” said Brandon Graham, service center manager. “We’re looking forward to continuing our community outreach and cultivating relationships with our associates, customers and partners.”

Over the years, the Huntsville and Montgomery service centers have given back to the Alabama community, most recently through Southeastern Serves, a program dedicated to having associates of all levels volunteer in their local communities to assist needy individuals.

As a part of the Southeastern Serves mission, the Huntsville service center held a fundraiser event to raise money for CASA Mud Volleyball. In addition, the service center took part in coaching baseball at The Miracle League for children with mental and physical disabilities. Valuing the same commitment to community, the Montgomery service center held a holiday toy drive in collaboration with Toys for Tots and collected backpacks to donate to school-aged children.

The Huntsville service center was the 28th service center opened since the company’s establishment in 1950. Soon after, the Montgomery service center was founded as the 29th location. Southeastern now operates 89 service centers spanning 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico.

