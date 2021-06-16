Three authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers to rebrand under single name

GREENE, N.Y., June 16, 2021 — Three West Coast authorized Raymond Solutions and Support Centers are rebranding under a single name to better deliver industry leading intralogistics solutions to customers and to provide expanded customized service and support. The three will do business as Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions.

Under the plan, Handling Systems Inc., Raymond Handling Concepts Corp., and Raymond Handling Solutions will collectively rebrand under the name Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions. Each entity will continue to provide a unique mix of innovative products, best-in-class methodologies and software-based, data-powered solutions that harness the power of data, visualization techniques, technical innovation, and lean management methodologies to continuously improve customers’ operations.

Raymond West Intralogistics Solutions will cover 18 locations across eight states including California, Washington, Arizona, Nevada, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Alaska.





About The Raymond Corporation

The Raymond Corporation, a Toyota Industries Company, is a leading global provider of best-in-class material handling products and intelligent intralogistics solutions. Built on principles of innovation and continuous improvement for over 95 years, Raymond’s integrated automation, telematics, virtual reality and advanced energy solutions provide ways to optimize operations and bring warehouse and distribution operations to a new level of performance. Raymond® electric forklift trucks are engineered to achieve increased productivity and efficiency and are designed to provide ecological and economic benefits. Raymond delivers solutions to material handling and logistics markets in North America and globally. Combining operational excellence, award-winning innovation and world-class global customer support, we work together to run better, manage smarter and keep our customers always on. For more information, visit raymondcorp.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Raymond Solutions and Support Centers

The Raymond Solutions and Support Center network provides direct local access to integrated material handling resources throughout North America. Staffed by over 4,500 professionals, including 2,000+ highly trained technicians, and located in more than 100 key markets throughout North America, the Raymond Solutions and Support Center network is comprised of 21 authorized ownership groups. Raymond’s network has been strategically constructed to provide the support, knowledge and resources customers need to improve efficiency, uptime and overall productivity.