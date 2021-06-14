Wagner Logistics stepped up over the weekend at the Geeks For Kids annual “Delivery Day” event by transporting 20 customized electric vehicles to children with mobility issues. Geeks For Kids retrofits Power Wheels vehicles for kids who can’t get around on their own, or have limited motor functions. Driving these cars is often the first chance these kids have to play outside like other kids. Typically, the standard equipment available is designed for adults, which places a major physical and economic burden on families. There is huge power in play and Wagner is doing its part to empower kids and “Geeks” of all ages to learn, grow and connect.