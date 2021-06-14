Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

June 14, 2021
Wagner Logistics stepped up over the weekend at the Geeks For Kids annual “Delivery Day” event by transporting 20 customized electric vehicles to children with mobility issues. Geeks For Kids retrofits Power Wheels vehicles for kids who can’t get around on their own, or have limited motor functions. Driving these cars is often the first chance these kids have to play outside like other kids. Typically, the standard equipment available is designed for adults, which places a major physical and economic burden on families. There is huge power in play and Wagner is doing its part to empower kids and “Geeks” of all ages to learn, grow and connect.

