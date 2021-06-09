Goodman Partners with HAROPA PORT to Develop 90,000sqm Multimodal Logistics Platform on River Siene

Today HAROPA PORT announces the creation of a major river and seaport complex. It is the outcome of a call for logistics projects initiated by the Port of Gennevilliers (French département 92). Goodman has been selected for the development of a 90,000 sqm multimodal logistics platform - unique in Europe. The platform will be constructured over four levels, linked directly to the Seine and targeting the development of river transport and urban distribution for the Greater Paris region. The project is a perfect illustration of the new river and seaport’s positioning and ambitions for the development of decarbonised logistics.

Key features include;

+ 90,000 sqm of logistics space including 10,000 sqm of offices

+ 16 units of 5,000 sqm

+ Four levels accessible to all vehicle types

+ 11,000 sqm solar PV

+ 17,000 sqm rooftop urban farm, of which 7,000 sqm is greenhouse space

+ BREEAM Outstanding certification, BiodiverCity and Low-Carbon labels

+ One river transhipment dock

Named GREEN DOCK, this cutting-edge logistics project will be ideally located in the port of Gennevilliers, the leading port facility for the Greater Paris area by size and activity and only five kilometres from Paris and 20 minutes from Roissy - Charles de Gaulle airport. 250 companies from a diverse range of sectors have already chosen the area due to the ports location and multi modal offerings, which include a combination of river, sea / rail, oil pipeline and road transport modes. GREEN DOCK will allow urban distribution businesses to provide “final-kilometre” delivery and to develop river-based transport deep into the French capital.

The vision for river transport is becoming increasingly important for many operators. STEF, DB SCHENKER and CEVA Logistics have already expressed interest in GREEN DOCK, providing input for its design. GREEN DOCK will be developed, held and managed directly by Goodman.

Goodman’s approach utilised a multi-disciplinary team to conceptualise this prime multimodal site combining modularity and a contemporary eco-design. The modern architectural lines of its façade will be constructed in natural, recycled materials including wood and concrete to integrate the site into its Seine riverbank surroundings. The building’s structure has been conceived for total flexibility and will allow its working areas to evolve in line with the needs of the occupants. Lastly, its roofing will be home to the largest urban farm in Europe, run by Cultivate it will cover 17,000 sqm, including 7,000 sqm of greenhouse space.

GREEN DOCK also sets out to be a model of economic land use and sustainable development, aiming for BREEAM certification at Outstanding level plus the BiodiverCity and low-carbon labels. Covering 90,000 sqm over four levels, supplemented by an access zone and underground parking, the project will have a density four times higher than standard. Energy management on the site will also benefit from innovations unparalleled in terms of scale: a solar PV plant covering 11,000 sqm of roof area intended for the site’s own supply, a heat exchanger connected to the Seine for heating and cooling the building and a geothermal plant. The dock, a key component of the site’s multimodality, fully funded by Goodman, provides a direct link between the project and the river. It will offer users direct, functional access to river transport, both upstream and downstream.

“We are honoured to have been awarded the project initiated by HAROPA PORT for the Gennevilliers flagship site. Green Dock, our multimodal project design is the outcome of a year of studies and discussion and embodies the firm belief that river transport will be central to tomorrow’s urban distribution. Its vertical design is inspired by our completed projects in Asia, but its functional architectural quality and environmental performance make Green Dock unique. It exemplifies the level of excellence we aim for in each of our developments.” says Philippe Arfi, Director of Goodman France.

“It is with pleasure that we sign this commitment to working with Goodman on this highly auspicious day on which HAROPA PORT comes officially into being. This project for a multimodal platform is an innovation for Europe and confirms the role of the new HAROPA PORT in ambitious, decarbonised logistics. This agreement is a perfect illustration of our ability to offer end-to-end logistics solutions right from the maritime terminals of Le Havre and Rouen up to the final kilometre and to pursue alongside our partners projects on a scale and of a quality never before seen in our ports” confirms Stéphane Raison, CEO of HAROPA PORT.