Safety Is a Standard Feature With a UniCarriers® Forklift

Following another productive year in advocating forklift operation safety, UniCarriers Forklifts is proudly participating in National Forklift Safety Day on June 8, 2021. Among the many highlights this year, the safe use of lift trucks was reinforced throughout the UniCarriers Forklift dealer network.

At UniCarriers, safety is not a one-day-a-year event. From the way we build our forklifts to what we build into them, we always put safety first, for ourselves and our customers. That’s why you’ll find features like a seat-actuated Operator Presence System, cushioned stability control, enhanced visibility, and reduced emissions on UniCarriers Forklifts. Dedication to safety extends from the factory floor to every dealership that carries the UniCarriers Forklift brand.

The Marengo, Illinois, location hosts a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility serving both our North American and South American operations. At over half a million square feet, the space employs sophisticated manufacturing and robotic equipment — plus more than 475 highly skilled and well-trained professionals. We also have a Parts Distribution Facility, a 120,000-square-foot manufacturing annex building, and a design center on our campus.

The facility’s ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications show our strong customer focus and the commitment of top management, and prove that advanced processes are in place to help ensure quality, safety, and continual improvement in the products we manufacture.

National Forklift Safety Day was established by the Industrial Truck Association. Its influence continues to grow, reaching an estimated audience of 60 million and driving home the importance of workplace safety throughout the material handling industry.

Safety in UniCarriers Forklift facilities and yours is what drives us. As an American manufacturer committed to the material handling industry and its future, we are proud to participate in National Forklift Safety Day. Every day.

About UniCarriers® Forklifts

Starting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM, and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits — UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central, and South America. For more information, visit www.logisnextamericas.com/unicarriers.

Contributed by UniCarriers Forklifts