Training and Technology Team Up for Safety

This year, more than ever, we have been reminded of the importance of material handling operations in the successful movement of products throughout the global supply chain. As the industry is increasingly strapped for labor due to increased demand, it’s imperative to create environments where operators want to work. Prioritizing employee training, and reinforcing that training with intelligent warehouse solutions, is key to creating a safe work environment employees are excited about.
Raymond is committed to helping our customers foster their culture of safety and continuous improvement through the optimization of data, people, and processes while maximizing efficiency.
Training is fundamental for achieving a safety-first culture. New advancements in education, such as e-learning and virtual reality instruction, have not only revolutionized warehouse operational efficiency, but also play a critical role in enhancing safety.
Raymond offers industry-leading solutions to help your operation achieve a more secure, productive work environment:
These comprehensive programs are often available with hybrid classroom training and e-learning options.
Advanced technology solutions that connect people and equipment can guide decisions about the best process and operational improvements for your operation. Telematics solutions are a great place to start for material handling operations looking to uncover hidden issues, like warehouse congestion, that might not be apparent otherwise. For example:
Using connected technologies like telematics and RTL to gather data is an important step in improving an operation’s efficiency.
Creating a culture of safety is an ongoing process. It takes commitment and continuous improvement, and a willingness to train and retrain forklift operators and pedestrians alike. Inspiring all employees to be accountable in supporting and sustaining a safety-first culture is imperative for achieving a productive work environment.
David Norton is vice president, customer solutions and support, at The Raymond Corporation.
Contributed by The Raymond Corporation
