Trusted. Worldwide.

Sponsored by:





Linde Material Handling products are now proudly designed, manufactured, and supported in the United States. At Linde MH, we have a long history of providing our customers with the best solutions and the best support. For more than 50 years, our customers have trusted us worldwide, and now we are bringing that experience, expertise, and track record to our North American customers by designing, manufacturing, selling, and supporting solutions specifically designed to meet your needs. Many people around the country know Charleston, South Carolina, for its historic charm, great weather, and beautiful scenery. But you know Charleston now for providing you with American-made Linde Material Handling products to help you keep your business going.

At Linde, we take pride in the equipment we provide to the market and work tirelessly to ensure designs to increase productivity and operator confidence while decreasing strain and fatigue at the same time. We all know how important confidence is when operating heavy machinery; it can sometimes be the difference between a smooth shift and one filled with accidents. We take pride in the work that we do for our customers. We believe that solutions designed with your business mind while using quality products and supporting your business through service and training are critical to an accident-free operation.

Safety has and always will be a top priority for us. But we don’t just talk the talk; we walk the walk. In May 2021, we passed the 1,000-day mark with no lost-time incidents at our production facility in the Charleston area. Additionally, as a member of the KION Group, we accepted the KION Group Safety Championship award again in 2020, having also received this award in 2014 and 2017. This is awarded to locations that are setting the standard for safety around the world.

As you can tell, we are passionate about keeping our customers feeling safe and confident in their operations while also making safety a top priority in our own operations as well.

Take a moment to learn more about our Charleston, S.C.-manufactured Linde Order Picker and why we are Trusted Worldwide at lindeforklifts.com/orderpicker.

Contributed by Linde Material Handling