CLARK Material Handling Company Supports National Forklift Safety Day

CLARK Material Handling Company, a top-ten global manufacturer of forklift trucks and spare parts, announces its support for and participation in National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD) on June 8, 2021, as part of its commitment to the material handling industry and in partnership with the Industrial Truck Association (ITA).

Improvements in forklift operator and pedestrian safety through different stakeholders working together—manufacturers, dealers, employers, and employees as well as federal and state safety officials—continue to drive an overall decline in the forklift accident rate.

“We know a safe operator is a trained operator, and a trained operator is a safer operator. Knowing that, we continue to promote proper training and safety at every opportunity,” said Dennis Lawrence, President and CEO of CLARK Material Handling Company. “The very strong lift truck demand experienced in today’s business environment makes the need for continuous awareness about safety and training a must.”

Following along with the activities coordinated through the ITA and its member companies, CLARK will promote National Forklift Safety Day with a special employee program at its North American headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky.

“The National Forklift Safety Day program promotes the idea that safety is a shared goal. We are very proud that our ITA member companies and dealers support this initiative. Each year we look forward to this national event, and in particular, to bringing forklift safety to the attention of the greater material handling community,” Lawrence concluded.

About CLARK Material Handling Company

CLARK Material Handling Company has been an industry leader since its production of the first gasoline-powered material handling truck in 1917. CLARK has over 550 locations worldwide with dealer representation in more than 80 countries. A full range of I.C. and Electric trucks for diverse applications are available in the CLARK product line. For more information about CLARK, CLARK products, and job opportunities at CLARK, please visit: www.clarkmhc.com

Submitted by CLARK Material Handling Company