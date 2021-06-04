DAYTON FREIGHT RECEIVES THE TRANSPORTATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the Transportation Excellence Award from Scotts Miracle-Gro Company for the 10th time.This award recognizes superior performance in the regional LTL category. Scotts is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products and is headquartered in Marysville OH.

Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales says, “We are humbled to be honored with this award from Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. We commend our employees for their commitment to provide our customers with great service.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Mike Cronin (Executive VP), Tom Cronin (President)

