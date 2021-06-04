DAYTON FREIGHT RECEIVES THE TRANSPORTATION EXCELLENCE AWARD

Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales says, “We are humbled to be honored with this award from Scotts Miracle-Gro Company. We commend our employees for their commitment to provide our customers with great service.”
Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.
Photo Caption: Mike Cronin (Executive VP), Tom Cronin (President)
###https://www.daytonfreight.com/
