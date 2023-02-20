Press Release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Dave Brady

Title: VP of Sales

Phone: 937.415.1715

Email: dbrady@daytonfreight.com

Date: February 20, 2023

Web: daytonfreight.com

DAYTON FREIGHT RECEIVES THE 2022 LTL CARRIER OF THE YEAR FROM SCOTTS MIRACLE-GRO

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the 2022 LTL Carrier of the Year Award from Scotts Miracle-Gro Company.



This award recognizes superior performance in on-time service, claims ratio and the responsiveness to their capacity needs. Scotts is the world’s largest marketer of branded consumer lawn and garden products and is headquartered in Marysville OH.

Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales says, “We’ve had a great relationship with Scotts for many years and appreciate their partnership. This is the first time receiving this award and it really speaks to the effort of our employees and their focus on quality service. Thank you Scotts, for this humbling recognition, we look forward to a bright future with you!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,800+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Mike Cronin (Executive Vice President), Tom Cronin (CEO/President)

