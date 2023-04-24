DAYTON FREIGHT RECEIVED THE 2022 LTL CARRIER OF THE YEAR AWARD FROM PROTRANS

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received for the first time a 2022 LTL Carrier of the Year Excellence Award from ProTrans.

This recognition honors one carrier each year for superior performance in on-time service, capacity and overall customer service performance. ProTrans is an award-winning Indianapolis based transportation and supply chain management provider that specializes in Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Freight Consolidation, Freight Management Services, and Inventory and Fulfillment Management.

Dayton Freight’s Director of Customer Relations Sherri Bosslet said, “It is always exciting to be recognized for our continued commitment to providing customers with exceptional service. Our growing partnership with ProTrans is very important to us and we look forward to continuing the same experience they can expect of Dayton Freight!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

Photo Caption: Anthony Rocco (COO), Michael Wilkinson (ProTrans Manager-LTL Strategy/Procurement) and Sherri Bosslet (Director if Customer Relations).

###