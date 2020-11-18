Press Release

DAYTON FREIGHT RECEIVES PLATINUM AWARD PRESENTED BY WABASH NATIONAL

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, received the Platinum Award from Wabash National. Criteria for this award included scorecard metrics of delivery, quality, cost and service, as well as key initiatives of logistics optimization.

Wabash National is headquartered in Lafayette IN. Wabash designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment.

“At Dayton Freight, we always strive to provide top quality service to our customers,” says Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales. “We are grateful to partner with Wabash and are pleased to recognize the hard work and commitment of our employees.”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60+ Service Centers in 14 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

