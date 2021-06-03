Redwood Logistics bolsters parcel unit with two acquisitions

Third party logistics provider (3PL) Redwood Logistics has bolstered its new parcel service by acquiring Skipjack Supply Chain and Proactive Global Logistics (PGL), saying the combination creates a “fully integrated” solution that can meet spiraling e-commerce demand.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chicago-based Redwood said Wednesday that its “Redwood Parcel” division—first launched in 2019—is the newest offering in the company’s logistics and technology delivery model called LPaaS (Logistics Platform as a Service).

The move is Redwood’s latest effort to stay in top of sweeping changes in the freight sector, such as digitalization, digital freight matching (DFM) services, and the e-commerce boom. The company in 2020 partnered with DFM startup SmartHop, and in 2019 acquired both the transportation management system (TMS) integrator Eminent Global Logistics and the non-asset multimodal brokerage firm Strive Logistics.

The 3PL now adds Skipjack, a multi-carrier SaaS parcel platform that provides cloud-based rating, labeling and manifest capabilities, and PGL, a full-scale, non-asset-based parcel service provider, managing transportation for hundreds of shippers.

“Redwood customers can now enjoy a fully integrated parcel solution, offering rating, labeling, visibility, analytics, reporting and savings through our enhanced parcel expertise,” Redwood CEO Mark Yeager said in a release. “E-commerce continues to emerge as a vital growth channel for many of our customers, and we are pleased to expand our freight management and platform capabilities to offer superior parcel expertise that will drive efficiency in their supply chain planning and operations.”