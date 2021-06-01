Valentine to Lead Hytrol’s Academic Partnerships

JONESBORO, Ark--- Christy Valentine has joined Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. as the company’s Manager of Academic Partnerships.

Valentine will run Hytrol’s Academic Partnership Initiative, working closely with universities, colleges, vocational schools, and K-12 institutions to build a diverse influx of talent for Hytrol, helping to improve workforce development and community outreach.

“Christy is an exceptional addition to our Hytrol team,” said Vice President of Corporate Development Bob West. “She will create lasting relationships with our community partners and push forward Hytrol’s promise to promote STEM learning and manufacturing training.”

Valentine comes to Hytrol with over 25 years of experience in higher education and non-profit fundraising. She has previously served as executive director of marketing and communications at Arkansas State and chief development officer for the Soulsville Foundation in Memphis, Tenn. She has a bachelor’s degree in marketing and MBA from Arkansas State University.

“I look forward to being an ambassador for Hytrol and introducing a new generation of students and young adults to the vast opportunities we offer. I am excited to join an organization with such an incredible legacy and to work directly with our community partners to cultivate a thriving, dynamic workforce,” said Valentine.

A Northeast Arkansas native, Valentine serves on the board of two Memphis youth arts organizations and is passionate about finding resources to help young people realize their full potential. She has two adult children, Madeleine and Jake.

