Backhaul Direct LLC Selected for FourKites’ Q1 2021 Premier Carrier List

FourKites, the #1 supply chain visibility platform, has named Backhaul Direct to its Premier Carrier List (PCL) for the first quarter of 2021. The PCL recognizes those carriers that have achieved the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence. In addition, the Q1 PCL highlights, for the first time, carriers that are registered as partners in the US Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay® program.

“Backhaul Direct is proud to be one of FourKites 2021 Premier Carriers,” said Greg Harris, President and CEO at Backhaul Direct. “We are excited to be among fellow carriers who understand sustainability and its importance in the supply chain and transportation industry. We work with FourKites to provide real-time transportation visibility to our customers.”

FourKites’ latest PCL showcases 366 carriers, brokers and 3PLs that have achieved the highest standards of visibility-related operational excellence, as demonstrated by their ability to provide high-quality, consistent, accurate data on the vast majority of their loads. These best practices provide shippers and the broader supply chain ecosystem with data and insights to streamline operations, increase shipping dock turn times, reduce inventory levels and better manage labor costs. Carriers included on FourKites’ Q1 PCL experienced an average 10% annual load volume growth compared to the prior year, clocking 2.5 million loads in Q1 alone. Of the 366 carriers on the list, 119 have qualified for the list for more than five consecutive quarters, while 28 have qualified every quarter since the inception of the program in January 2019.

“We are thrilled to have Backhaul Direct on the Q1 PCL. Our Premier Carriers are natural market leaders, paving the way to a new era in freight logistics, and Backhaul Direct exemplifies that leadership,” said Jason Eversole, Vice President of Carrier Operations at FourKites.

Now in its third year, the full Premier Carrier List is available only to FourKites customers, but a public-facing version can be found at https://www.fourkites.com/premier-carriers/.

About Backhaul Direct: The logistics industry is unpredictable, chaotic, unforgiving and there are never enough hours in the day to get the job done. This is why we created BHD, to take the weight off our customers' shoulders. BHD takes full responsibility of moving goods from point A to point B, so our customers can focus on their core competencies. Our team of logisticians, engineers, and data analysts have decades of experience handling the most complex logistics issues and are available 24/7 to answer the call. To learn more about Backhaul Direct, visit WWW.BACKHAULDIRECT.COM

FourKites is the #1 supply chain visibility platform in the world, extending visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 2 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and courier, and reaching 176 countries, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitize their end-to-end supply chains. More than 500 of the world’s most recognized brands — including half of the Fortune 500, 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more about FourKites, visit https://www.fourkites.com.