E2Open lays down $1.7 billion to buy BluJay Solutions

Combination of cloud-based supply chain software platforms boosts freight visibility in new sectors and geographies, E2Open says.

May 27, 2021
Ben Ames
The logistics technology firm E2Open is paying $1.7 billion to acquire fellow supply chain software vendor BluJay Solutions, saying the move will enhance its supply chain execution capabilities with BluJay’s transportation management system (TMS) software and global trade capabilities.

According to Austin, Texas-based E2Open, the combination creates a strong, software as a service (SaaS)-based business platform spanning supply chain planning and execution, and adds direct-to-consumer offerings to E2Open’s stable, including last mile, parcel, and dropship commerce.

The move also expands the geographical market reach for both companies, adding BluJay’s footprints in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) to E2open’s enterprise customer base in North America and Europe.

Finally, E2Open said the deal will expand its network and data pool by accessing BluJay’s trade network of over 50, 000 network participants, enabling greater data collection and insights for customers across the freight sector.

BluJay’s SaaS platform supports an ecosystem of suppliers, carriers, and network partners, offering visibility to shippers, logistics service providers (LSPs), and freight forwarders, Holland, Michigan-based BluJay said.

The deal marks BluJay’s latest corporate transition, since the firm acquired the rail transportation management system (TMS) and managed services vendor Raven Logistics earlier this month in a move to enable “frictionless supply chains” for multi-modal freight routes. And in 2020, BluJay launched a partnership with the digital freight matching (DFM) vendor Loadsmart and acquired the Australian logistics software firm Expedient Software.

E2Open has also been busy, acquiring the global trade management (GTM) software provider Amber Road in 2019 for $425 million. It also bought both the ocean shipping network provider INTTRA and the TMS vendor Cloud Logistics in 2018.

Ben Ames has spent 20 years as a journalist since starting out as a daily newspaper reporter in Pennsylvania in 1995. From 1999 forward, he has focused on business and technology reporting for a number of trade journals, beginning when he joined Design News and Modern Materials Handling magazines. Ames is author of the trail guide "Hiking Massachusetts" and is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism.

