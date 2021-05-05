BluJay buys rail TMS vendor Raven Logistics to support multi-modal visibility

Supply chain software vendor BluJay Solutions today said it has acquired the rail transportation management system (TMS) and managed services vendor Raven Logistics in a move to complement BluJay’s existing global trade network and enable “frictionless supply chains” for multi-modal freight routes.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the companies said the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter.

Naples, Florida-based Raven says it offers shippers a rate optimization tool for complex moves, and helps their data flow from rating to billing, tracking, demurrage, audit, and pay, for both inbound and outbound transportation.

“Shippers today are facing capacity challenges, cost pressures, and environmental concerns that continue to drive demand for rail as a mode of transportation within North America. BluJay will be at the forefront of meeting these demands, and Raven will play a central role in this effort,” Doug Surrett, BluJay’s chief strategy officer, said in a release.

The acquisition deepens an existing relationship between the two firms, which first linked their platforms in 2019 and expanded that integration in 2020 in a move to build one joint TMS for shippers’ truck, rail, and ocean data visibility. Today’s acquisition advances that same vision, according to Raven CEO Duane Kuzak, who said: “Raven is excited to join forces with BluJay. Our combined capabilities present a unique value to our customers – one multi-modal solution to rate, ship and track across all transportation modes.”

The deal marks the latest effort by Holland, Michigan-based BluJay to extend its software platform across the broader supply chain, following moves in 2020 like launching a partnership with the digital freight matching (DFM) vendor Loadsmart and acquiring the Australian logistics software firm Expedient Software.