A M King Begins Third Major Project for Southeast-Based Cheney Brothers, Inc. in North Carolina

Statesville, NC—Integrated Design-Build firm A M King is embarking on its third major project for Cheney Brothers, Inc. (CBI). The 72,142-sf dry warehouse expansion in Statesville, NC will provide an additional 7,000 pallet positions, a larger loading dock and means for the Southeast-based broadline food distributor to continue its northward growth path. The project, scheduled to be complete in Spring 2022, will bring the total square footage at the facility to 342,126.

Cheney Brothers, Inc., was founded in 1925. In 2016, the company purchased Pate Dawson Co., thereby acquiring three distribution and processing facilities in Statesville, Goldsboro and Greensboro, NC. The goal is to significantly extend its reach within the region. Brands include Duck Deli, Acento Latino, Fronte, Belgium Nuts, Cheney Brothers Estate and Grand Western Steaks. Today the company handles more than 16,000 different products.

In April 2019, A M King completed a 169,090-sf cold storage expansion for CBI in Statesville, increasing the square footage at that facility to 265,000 sf. The project featured a state-of-the-art penthouse refrigeration system zoned to support numerous temperature zones in the expansion area; conversion of a 37,388-sf existing cold storage space to ambient temperature storage and renovation of a 34,686-sf existing dry warehouse.

“It’s always an honor partnering with Cheney Brothers on their projects,” says A M King Vice President Dan Crist. “We are particularly excited to build on the success we have achieved at this first-class distribution center in Statesville. This expansion has presented our team with several logistical site and scheduling challenges, and they been able to offer innovative solutions that will ensure a positive outcome.”

Warren Newell, CBI’s Director of Development, states, “I have worked with dozens of Design-Build and construction firms over the years, and I can honestly say that A M King is one of the finest. They provide turnkey services, are professional, prompt, and just a pleasure to work with.”

Because the expansion would impact the existing auto and truck parking, our team is building another parking lot adjacent to the entrance for employees and a totally new truck/trailer parking area on property to the West. The 13 acres located across the street was acquired from the City of Statesville in a lease/option agreement and construction commenced in November 2020. Fill was supplied from an existing stockpile on site.

Demolition of the existing parking lot and utilities, when complete, will make way for the new addition. Included in the expansion will be a 70,037-sf dry warehouse, a 2,253-sf receiving office and the addition of 15 dry dock positions as well as 22 existing cooler docks---bringing the total to 37 and enhancing CBI’s ability to receive and distribute product quickly and efficiently.



The scope of work also includes relocation of Cheney Express for more convenient customer access; a 600-sf expansion of the existing downstairs employee breakroom; enlarging the employee locker area located adjacent to the breakroom; and increasing the office space in the second-floor mezzanine. The complexity of this project is heightened by the fact that all work will be performed in an operational distribution facility.

A M King is an integrated Design-Build firm based in Charlotte, NC with offices in Greenville, SC and Chicago, IL. An employee-owned company, A M King consistently and successfully delivers quality projects throughout the United States. With an experienced team committed to protecting clients’ assets, the firm provides property consulting, design and engineering, construction, and facility services in key market sectors including food processing, food distribution, industrial manufacturing, and corporate properties.

Cheney Brothers, Inc. is a broad line food distributor that delivers more than 16,000 different products throughout the Southeast region of United States and in more than 100 countries. Cheney Brothers employs more than 3,800 individuals and reports annual revenues exceeding $2.6 billion.