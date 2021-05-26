Logistyx Technologies Hires Jit Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer

Logistyx Technologies, the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, announced today the appointment of Jit Kulkarni as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With more than 18 years of executive experience in various financial roles, Kulkarni brings a strong background of financial analysis, strategic planning, accounting and process improvement with a detailed understanding of cloud software companies to Logistyx. As CFO, Kulkarni will lead all aspects of finance for Logistyx as the company continues its global expansion.

“I’m excited to join the talented Logistyx team and help accelerate our growth,” said Kulkarni. “Logistyx has proven its ability to deliver innovative solutions to some of the world’s largest retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers. My job will be to ensure the company continues to scale and achieve results that surpass the expectations of clients, partners and employees alike.”

In his most recent role as Vice President of Finance and Accounting at Kyriba, Kulkarni built and implemented strategic plans to drive sales, hiring and operations for the global leader in cloud treasury and finance solutions. Before Kyriba, Kulkarni served as Head of Finance and Accounting at Protegrity, a global leader in data security. Prior to joining Protegrity, Kulkarni held financial leadership positions at Triple Point Technology, Parsons Brinckerhoff and Yorkville Advisors.

“Jit’s extensive financial leadership experience in software, services and technology makes him a perfect fit to lead our financial operations and will help ignite the next phase in Logistyx’s growth,” said Logistyx CEO Geoffrey Finlay. “As more organizations adopt cloud-based shipping solutions as a cost-effective way to manage the complexity of global parcel shipping and maximize supply chain profitability, Jit’s industry expertise will help Logistyx capitalize on the many opportunities in today’s dynamic marketplace.”

To learn more about Logistyx’s experienced team shaping the future of global e-commerce fulfillment and its cloud-based multi-carrier shipping system, visit www.Logistyx.com.

About Logistyx Technologies

Logistyx Technologies is the leader in strategic parcel shipping and fulfillment technology, providing an unmatched global multi-carrier network, predictive analytics and full visibility into customer deliveries. Its software boosts parcel shipping efficiencies and other business KPIs for many of the world’s top manufacturers, retailers and logistics providers.

Logistyx’s flagship software, TME, is the world’s first single engine specifically designed for parcel shipping. With more than 550 carrier integrations globally, TME provides carrier compliance, predictive analytics and tracking on shipping from start to finish.

Headquartered in Chicago, Logistyx Technologies also has a U.S. office in Tulsa, Okla. and international offices in Canada, the Netherlands, the U.K. and Singapore. For more information, visit www.Logistyx.com.

