Strengthening industry expertise to support client’s supply chain challenges at Crane Worldwide

With the increased demand for consumer goods, limited air freight capacity, congested ports, and equipment shortages, those managing supply chains worldwide have challenges ahead.

As a global 3PL and transportation provider, Crane Worldwide Logistics works in partnership with clients to provide solutions to the ongoing strains on the supply chain management functions since the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Every supply chain is unique, and therefore, the solutions that we provide must be tailor-made according to our client’s challenges,” comments Gerard Ryan, President, Global Commercial at Crane Worldwide Logistics.

“Almost every industry is facing challenges right now, from the semi-conductor shortage impacting the automotive supply chain to canceled/rescheduled sailings for the cruise line industry. The life sciences industry is heavily impacted by an overdrive of test kit deliveries and syringes/needles in addition to the vaccine itself. Our goal is to provide supply chain expertise with professional industry knowledge to support our clients’ challenges now and in the future. Experienced people can make all the difference when supply chain challenges arise,” adds Ryan.

Crane Worldwide continues to strengthen offerings by building custom solutions for specialized industries. To further support, two key positions were added to create a strategic focus and further enhance relationships with new and existing partners in the hi-tech and fast-moving consumer goods industries.

Joining Crane Worldwide’s growing hi-tech vertical team is Fachtna O’Cinneide in the role of Vice President of Hi-Tech Solutions. O’Cinneide is a hi-tech logistics veteran with an in-depth knowledge of cutting-edge technology companies.

As a top performer in his previous role, O’Cinneide has a strong reputation for deep-diving into client’s supply chain challenges with a partnership approach to provide strategic supply chain solutions in the global technology market.

His international leadership experience and expertise will add value to Crane Worldwide’s existing top technology providers and those searching for innovative integrated logistics solutions.

In addition, Ewan Alexander, formerly Vice President of Sales - EMEA at Crane Worldwide, has been promoted to Vice President of Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG). The consumer goods industry is in flux due to high retail demand. With Alexander’s experience supporting global brands in the marketplace, he will drive synergies and improvements for Crane Worldwide’s FMCG clients looking to improve their supply chain processes.

“Our goal is to provide our clients with the best technology, service and people by delivering not only supply chain expertise but industry sector knowledge to tailor-make our solutions according to our individual client’s needs,” comments Keith Winters, Chief Executive Officer at Crane Worldwide. Our continued growth is testament to the dedication of our people, but also to the service we have always offered regardless of the supply chain challenges we are experiencing in the market currently,” adds Winters.