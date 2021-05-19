Logistics gives back: May 2021

In 2020, the South Carolina Ports Authority (SC Ports) awarded $61,000 in grants to 55 South Carolina charitable organizations through its Community Giving Program. SC Ports dedicates a portion of its revenues each year to support charitable organizations in the communities in which it operates.
The Howard University School of Business has received a multiyear gift of $250,000 from logistics and transportation company Ryder System Inc. The gift will support the school’s Center for Excellence in Supply Chain Management as well as scholarships for supply chain majors, paid internships at Ryder, and the development of a data analytics curriculum.
Schneider, a provider of transportation and logistics services, has donated a refrigerated trailer to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin, the state’s largest hunger-relief organization. The 53-foot trailer will be used to transport fresh produce and other perishables (photo above).
The Canadian hunger-relief organization Harvest Manitoba has used a $100,000 donation from heavy-duty truck dealer Maxim Truck & Trailer to add a much-needed refrigerated delivery truck (shown at right) to its fleet. The truck will be used to transport perishable food throughout the charity’s network of 350 food banks and agencies in Manitoba.
TheCanadian Pacific Railway (CP) and Homes for Heroes Foundation recently collaborated for the fourth annual “Spin for a Veteran” indoor cycling event, with all funds raised going toward building affordable housing for homeless veterans. The event raised over $400,000, double the original goal of $200,000, bringing the total dollars donated over the last four years to over $1.2 million. Each $100,000 raised builds one house, bringing CP’s total to 12 houses since 2016.