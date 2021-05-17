FreightPlus Names Stephen Aborn as Chief Executive Officer

Boston, MA – May 2021

FreightPlus, the industry-innovator and leader of providing data-driven managed transportation, announces Stephen Aborn as the Chief Executive Officer of the business.

Aborn began his career with retail giant Amazon, where he worked in inventory and supply chain management. A Harvard graduate, he joined FreightPlus (formerly Aborn & Co.) in 2015 to help navigate and usher in a data transformation proprietary service for the 30-year-old company – a freight and logistics industry first.

“We are so fortunate to have someone like Steve step up to lead FreightPlus. During this time of transformation and growth, we needed renewed leadership to successfully continue to innovate, hire and provide a best-in-class outsourced managed transportation solution,” said Jill Clifford, President at FreightPlus. “Steve fits this role perfectly. He is a strong communicator, remarkably analytical, and customer focused with deep leadership capabilities.”

In addition to creating a data-first mindset, Aborn helped pivot the business model to match the complex needs of today’s transportation environment. In his five years as Director, he tripled employee size for the company. Servicing clients such as Cumberland Packing, Chex Finer Foods, Zendex, Norco and Sheehan Family Companies, FreightPlus is a fully managed transportation solution and a one-stop shop for growing-to-mid-market companies looking to gain cost control over their transportation programs.

“We are always innovating on behalf of our clients to drive long-term partnerships and cost savings,” said Aborn. “I'm happy to take on this challenge, look forward to continuing to hire and develop the best people in logistics, and create an awesome, productive and successful work environment. I believe we are uniquely suited to address the challenges of growing and mid-market companies with our blend of people, technology and processes.”