No One-Hit Wonders: SlowStop® Rebounding Bollards and Flexible Guardrails
The SlowStop® guarding system helps put an end to costly damage to bollards, guardrails, forklift, concrete and more. Bollards with bounce, guarding with give.
May 17, 2021
In an active warehouse with schedules to meet and cargo to move, forklifts going about their business create an up-to 15000-pound potential for mishap. A loaded forklift is a force to be reckoned with, and for racking, equipment or personnel, the slightest tap can be devastating.
Guarding systems (bollards, guardrails, etc.) have been designed to safeguard people and facilities, and they do a great job of protecting pedestrian walkways, dock areas, warehouse racking and more. However, when a fixed bollard or guardrail is impacted by several tons of moving forklift, damage to the guard, the concrete it’s fixed in, and the offending forklift are common (and costly) outcomes.
And for these fixed systems, a single blow can be all it takes to lead to downtime, inconvenience, repairs, and expense. While we can all agree protecting a warehouse full of racking and people is a number one priority, a guardrail system that can also look after itself would be a welcome upgrade
SlowStop® Rebounding Bollards. Bollards with bounce! Our rebounding bollards don’t just block, they absorb impact. With a patented flexible mechanism, the bollards ‘flex upon impact, more gradually slowing and stopping the forklift. Then the bollard bounces back into position, ready to protect again. Stress-tested, our rebounding bollard is rated to absorb a 15,000-pound impact moving at 4.4 mph!
SlowStop® Flexible Guardrails. Guarding with give! Our guardrails are also built to take a hit and come back for more. Supported by our rebounding bollards, unlike the buckle & bend you’d see with steel guardrails, our flexible guardrails give with the impact and return to position! No harm, no foul.
The SlowStop® Rebounding and Flexible Guarding System. For product video and more information visit us here.