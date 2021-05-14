Maine Pointe Tops Consulting US’ List of Best Supply Chain Consulting Firms

[Boston May 11, 2021] – Global supply chain and operations consulting firm Maine Pointe announced today that it has been ranked number one on Consulting US’ list of the top supply chain consulting firms in the United States. The ranking is decided based on a unique database of more than two million data points spanning insights from clients and consultants. The full list can be viewed at https://www.consulting.us/rankings/top-consulting-firms-in-the-us-by-area-of-expertise/supply-chain.

“Hard on the heels of our inclusion on Forbes’ Best Management Consulting Firms List 2021, I am delighted that Maine Pointe has been recognized as the number one supply chain consulting firm confirmed by Consulting US’ methodology,” said Steven Bowen, Founder and CEO. “This is a tremendous achievement by our team to outperform the well-known global players and niche firms out there in the market through our Total Value Optimization (TVO) approach. Our commitment to service excellence combined with our ability to drive accelerated and measurable digital supply chain transformation continues to set us apart from the rest.”

The 2021 list is a compilation of some of the largest and best-known global consultancies in the business, with Maine Pointe edging out the “Big Five” consultancies and dozens of other well-recognized firms. Maine Pointe’s stellar performance, consistent delivery of results and high level of return on engagements has resulted in several high-profile awards for the Boston-based consultancy. In March 2021, Maine Pointe was also recognized by Forbes in their list of America’s Best Management Consulting Firms for the second consecutive year.

“Maine Pointe has delivered significant results to clients, even during the extremely difficult challenges of the pandemic, and as we now begin to emerge from that period we are looking forward to even greater opportunities going forward. In the post-Covid era companies will be looking not only to recover, but to adapt their business models to address the demand/supply imbalances driven by growth as US and European economies re-open.”

Maine Pointe’s methodology, deep level of industry expertise and results-driven approach to engagements all contributed to the firm’s top ranking. Maine Pointe’s clients consistently return for subsequent engagements, taking advantage of the firm’s industry-leading ROI of between 4:1 and 8:1. The outstanding return on investment enjoyed by Maine Pointe clients not only provides a near-term benefit, it also delivers long-term, sustainable results and dramatic improvements in EBITDA.

In addition to delivering consistent, measurable results to clients, Maine Pointe is recognized as a preeminent thought leader in the industry. Maine Pointe’s popular Forbes podcast series, led by Bowen, delivers thoughtful discussions with leading CEOs, including a discussion with Sun-Maid CEO Harry Overly about the evolution of their iconic brand and how supply chain improvements helped grow EBITDA for this 100-year-old company. Maine Pointe has also been featured several times on TD Ameritrade Network’s “Market on Close” news segment.

The ranking is decided based on a unique database of more than two million data points spanning insights from clients and consultants. Capabilities are assessed on the breadth of depth of supply chain offerings, advisory and implementation expertise in, the track record of consulting projects delivered and the quality of thought leadership. The data set applied is refreshed on an hourly basis, ensuring the rankings are constantly updated in near real time.

About Maine Pointe

Maine Pointe, a member of the SGS Group, is a global supply chain and operations consulting firm trusted by many chief executives and private equity firms to drive compelling economic returns for their companies. We achieve this by delivering accelerated, sustainable improvements in EBITDA, cash and growth across their procurement, logistics, operations and data analytics. Our hands-on implementation experts work with executives and their teams to rapidly break through functional silos and transform the plan-buy-make-move-fulfill digital supply chain to deliver the greatest value to customers and stakeholders at the lowest cost and risk to business. We call this Total Value Optimization (TVO)™. Maine Pointe’s engagements are results-driven and deliver between 4:1-8:1 ROI. We are so confident in our work and our processes that we provide a unique 100% guarantee of engagement fees based on annualized savings. http://www.mainepointe.com

About SGS

SGS is the world's leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. SGS is recognized as the global benchmark for quality and integrity. With more than 83,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.

About Consulting.us

Consulting.us is an online platform for the advisory and consulting industry. The website presents the latest news and trends in the sector, follows the developments and publications of consulting firms across 60+ industries and functional areas and provides an overview of career opportunities for professionals interested in working in consultancy.