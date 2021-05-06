Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

FM Logistic starts new contract with Motul in Spain

May 6, 2021
FM Logistic will manage the inflow and outflow of Motul products from its 430,500 sq ft multi-user facility in Illescas, near Madrid. The services provided include storage, inventory management, co-packing and distribution across the Iberian peninsula.

"The support from FM Logistic will help us implement a supply chain that strengthens our competitive advantage in the Iberian region thanks to improved distribution capacity,” said Ferran Carreras, the general director of Motul Ibérica.

