FM Logistic starts new contract with Motul in Spain

FM Logistic will manage the inflow and outflow of Motul products from its 430,500 sq ft multi-user facility in Illescas, near Madrid. The services provided include storage, inventory management, co-packing and distribution across the Iberian peninsula.

"The support from FM Logistic will help us implement a supply chain that strengthens our competitive advantage in the Iberian region thanks to improved distribution capacity,” said Ferran Carreras, the general director of Motul Ibérica.