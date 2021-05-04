Energy Transportation Group Provides Real-time Freight Visibility Via Descartes MacroPoint Solution

Descartes Systems Group, the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Energy Transportation Group, an asset-based third party logistics provider (3PL) serving diverse industries across the U.S. and Canada, is using the Descartes MacroPoint™ solution to provide customers with real-time information on the location and status of their shipments.

“For Energy, it’s not enough to move freight from point A to point B. Whether delivering for large food and beverage customers or distributing emergency supplies as part of FEMA, we strive to provide unparalleled service,” said David Grassi, VP Operations North America at Energy Transportation Group. “Descartes MacroPoint helps elevate our performance. By replacing our legacy visibility solution with Descartes MacroPoint, we gained greater buy-in from our carrier community and better system stability, which resulted in enhanced carrier compliance and more reliable freight visibility for all of our customers.”

The cloud-based Descartes MacroPoint real-time visibility solution gives logistics service providers, shippers and freight brokers, like Energy Transportation Group, real-time location, status, and estimated-time-of-arrival (ETA) of their loads. Companies can more closely monitor and evaluate the real-time movement of all of their freight via one platform and take corrective action before any potential supply chain disruptions occur. The scale of the Descartes MacroPoint carrier network makes it easier for companies to connect and track shipments. Freight brokers can also use the solution for improved carrier sourcing and capacity matching, which are growing in importance given the volatility of today’s freight market.

“We’re pleased to help Energy build stronger carrier relationships and deliver a higher standard of service to its customers,” said Dan Cicerchi, Vice President and General Manager Transportation Management at Descartes. “Proven carrier compliance and a large network are essential to accurate and consistent freight tracking that makes for more productive operations and better customer service.”