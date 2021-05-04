Configura partners with United Material Handling to develop Extension for CET

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH.—May 3, 2021—Configura, a global software company and maker of CET, today announced it will partner with leading material handling manufacturer United Material Handling, Inc. to develop an Extension for CET.

“We had been looking for a solution that encompasses everything we do at United Material Handling and it wasn’t until we found Configura that I knew it was the right company to work with,” United Material Handling President/CEO Ryan Bartlett said. “CET’s ability to draw in 2D and 3D combined with the simplified process for counting bill of materials is exactly what we’re looking for in a solution and we’re excited to have a software that will make it easy to produce high-quality drawings and presentations for customers while reducing errors.”

Based in Moreno Valley, California, United Material Handling is one of the leading manufacturers of material handling solutions in North America and offers its products globally. United Material Handling produces innovative products and services that optimize warehouse operations including pallet rack, push back, carton flow, pallet flow, facility design, engineering services, permits, code compliance and much more.

Working together, Configura and United Material Handling will develop an Extension for CET Material Handling, which is Configura’s industry-focused solution that brings salespeople, project managers and engineers together into one software to design, build, implement and sustain material handling solutions. The Extension will be used internally by United Material Handling’s team including design engineers and project managers to draw and specify warehouse solutions.

“Selling material handling solutions is complex and CET simplifies the sales process because only one software is needed to visualize, specify and produce quotes,” Configura Business Developer Kevin Bowe said. “We are pleased to welcome United Material Handling to our growing community of material handling manufacturers and system integrators that use CET and look forward to developing a solution together that takes United Material Handling’s sales process to the next level.”

Configura’s software products, including CET, are used by 16,000 (and growing) users around the globe including designers, engineers, project managers, salespeople, dealerships and manufacturers in the commercial interiors, kitchen and bath and material handling industries. More than 100 manufacturers around the world – including Dematic, NEDCON, Steelcase, Herman Miller, Haworth, Sunon and Kvik – use CET to sell their products. Manufacturers add their products to CET by creating an Extension, which is an addition to the software that incorporates the rules, parts and pricing of products.

Learn more about Configura and its products at www.configura.com.

Learn more about United Material Handling at www.unitedmh.com.

###

About Configura

Founded in 1990, Configura Sverige AB creates software solutions that help businesses and people around the globe design spaces and sell configurable products in the commercial interiors, material handling and kitchen and bath industries. Configura’s software products include CET Commercial Interiors, CET Material Handling, CET Kitchen & Bath, Design Studio and Stage. Configura also has a growing user community of more than 16,000 designers, salespeople, dealerships and manufacturers around the globe that use Configura’s products. Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Configura has grown to five offices with commercial operations in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Shenzhen, China; and Berlin, Germany. Configura is privately owned with over 250 employees worldwide and annual sales of more than $18 million USD. Learn about Configura and its products at www.configura.com.

About CET Material Handling

CET Material Handling is a Configura software product that brings engineers, project managers and salespeople together into one software to design, build, implement and sustain material handling solutions. Learn more at www.configura.com/solutions/industry/material-handling.

About United Material Handling, Inc

Founded in 2011, United Material Handling, Inc. has successfully provided industry-leading warehouse solutions worldwide by bringing customers innovative products that optimize their warehouse operations. UMH is the leading manufacturer for Pallet Rack, Push Back, Carton Flow, Pallet Flow, Facility Design, Engineering Services, Permits, Code Compliance, and much more. UMH was established on the mission to become a key leader in the material handling industry through the commitment to excellent customer service and quality products that exceed client’s expectations by defining new ways to innovate and increase operational efficiencies. With over 35 million in sales in 2020 and locations in United States, Canada and China. UMH is more than a pallet racking company; it is now an intralogistics material handling company. To learn more about United Material Handling, Inc’s products and services, visit: www.unitedmh.com