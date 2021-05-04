RoadOne Partners with Kinimatic to Expand its National Warehousing and Transload Network

Randolph, Massachusetts, May 4, 2021 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces today a strategic partnership with Kinimatic, a technology driven warehouse and fulfillment company, to significantly extend its warehousing and transload capabilities nationwide.

With this collaboration, RoadOne’s shipper customers will have access to Kinimatic’s comprehensive national network of storage and fulfillment services to address the need for expedited local delivery. The increase in online shopping requires that goods are positioned in local markets closer to consumers for delivery the next day or the day that the order was placed.

Moreover, the increase in transloading capacity will further enhance RoadOne’s national port and rail drayage and inland distribution network. It enables RoadOne to free up its drivers and equipment and help customers reduce demurrage and chassis costs. Near-port transloading is the way forward for intermodal logistics.

Kinimatic provides a national, coast to coast, network of warehousing and fulfillment services backed by an advanced, visibility platform covering its entire network including over 150 partner facilities. It offers 1-2 day delivery nationwide, transloading at all major ports and other specialized warehousing services.

Mike Shaw, Chief Operating Officer at Kinimatic, said, “We’re thrilled to be working closely with RoadOne IntermodaLogistics to provide an agile, coast-to-coast network of warehousing and fulfillment services, along with near-port transloading. Together, we offer shippers a single source solution for all their middle to last mile requirements. In addition, our user-friendly visibility platform provides a single point of contact for our vast, connected network of warehouses for the ease-of-use businesses desire today.”

“With this announcement we’re truly advancing our goal of multiple, near-port transload facilities to meet the needs of today’s supply chains and to address challenging market conditions. Now, with our nationwide intermodal trucking network and this partnership, we’re able to increase velocity for shippers and offer them coverage where they need it,” said, Kendall Kellaway III, Senior VP, Commercial at RoadOne.