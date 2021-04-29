Axele Honored as Stevie® Award Winner in 2021 American Business Awards®

Dallas, TX—April 29, 2021—Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, was named a winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Tech Start-Up of the Year category in the 19th Annual American Business Awards® today. Axele was chosen for its cloud-based transportation management system with several unique capabilities often found in enterprise-level TMSs, but at an affordable price.

“Axele has earned Top Tech Start-Up of the Year by taking the advanced technologies typically in use at only the largest transportation companies in the world and making them affordable and attainable for the small to mid-sized truckload carriers who carry more than 95% of the freight in the United States,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development. “This is a very exciting recognition for the company.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

More than 3,800 nominations – a record number - from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

“The American economy continues to show its resilience, and as we’re poised on the beginning of what should be a phenomenal period of growth, we celebrate the remarkable achievements of a wide range of organizations and people over the past 18 months,” said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. “This year’s Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, the commitment, the passion, the adaptability, and the creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year’s winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30.”

More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Some of the judges’ comments on the Axele TMS include:

• Interesting integration and use of technology to solve business problems.

• The product looks solid for a very challenging market, and Axele has achieved good growth.

• Extremely nice and complex solution for carriers. Huge set of features and integration between categories. Exceptional.

The Axele TMS empowers small to medium-sized truckload carriers to increase operating income and reduce the time spent managing the business. The system is the first to deliver advanced optimization and automation technologies to carriers of all sizes – capabilities that were once available only to large enterprise-sized trucking companies.

About Axele

Axele offers transportation management system (TMS) cloud software for truckload carriers leveraging decades of experience and insights into optimization and automation technology. Launched by Optym in 2020, Axele is the industry's first intelligent, connected solution, built specifically for small to mid-sized truckload carriers. Axele serves for-hire truckload operators and private fleets who haul general freight, dry van, flatbed, and refrigerated loads. The Axele TMS integrates with load boards, ELDs, market rates, maps, and accounting systems, to enable an owner-operator or carrier to find better loads, increase profits, and grow their business. For more information about Axele, go to www.axele.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2021 American Business Awards include John Hancock Financial Services, Melissa Sones Consulting, and SoftPro.

