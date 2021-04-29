Southeastern Freight Lines Promotes Jeremy Martin to Service Center Manager in Little Rock, Arkansas

LEXINGTON, S.C. (April 29, 2021) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Jeremy Martin has been promoted to service center manager in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Martin has more than six years of experience at Southeastern, starting his career at the Fort Smith service center in Arkansas as an outbound supervisor. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including linehaul supervisor and pickup and delivery supervisor, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Oklahoma City.

“Jeremy embodies the characteristics of our culture. He is committed to providing Quality without Question service as well as cultivating financial strength for our company,” said Jim Jones, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “Jeremy leads his teams with purpose, and we’re confident he will continue to serve our internal and external customers with excellence in Little Rock.”

Martin is excited to relocate to Little Rock, Arkansas and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

