Research Illuminates the Impacts of Brexit on Transport and Logistics Companies

DDC FPO, a global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) solutions for the freight industry, has released a new white paper discussing the impacts of Brexit on transport and logistics companies.

The white paper, Brand New Britain: What Post-Brexit Really Means for Businesses, examines the current impacts of Brexit, expectations for the next 12-18 months, and common challenges that organisations are experiencing, such as increased paperwork, staffing changes, and supply chain disruptions.

The data in this white paper was compiled from the results of DDC FPO’s recently conducted market research survey on Brexit-related challenges. Respondents include executives and decision makers at a variety of organisation types within the industry, including third-party logistics companies, warehousing companies, freight forwarders, manufacturers, customs brokers, online retailers, and more.

According to the survey, 99% of respondents are currently facing Brexit-related business challenges, and 69% expect their operations to be negatively affected for more than 12 months. The white paper highlights the most impacted business areas, offers insight into the overall state of business for organisations whose operations have been affected, and explores common topics of concern for the near future.

To download the full report for free, click here: https://www.ddcfpo.com/brexit-impact-report

About DDC Freight Process Outsourcing (“DDC FPO”)

DDC FPO is a strategic business process outsourcing (BPO) partner for today’s leading transport and logistics providers that enables clients to focus on core competencies and achieve their goals. As the freight-focused member company of The DDC Group – a worldwide network of BPO companies – DDC FPO is able to serve clients in over 30 languages across UK, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. Solutions include data-based, goal-driven front and back office programs such as Multilingual Customs Brokerage Processing, Freight Billing, and IT Outsourcing, among others. To learn more, visit www.ddcfpo.com.