Lessons Learned from Warehouse Management Systems in the Cloud

Warehouse Management Systems – from some vendors at least – were a little late to move to the Cloud versus other supply chain applications, such as Transportation Management Systems. That’s for a number of reasons, including concerns about response times for critical real-time systems such wireless terminals, Voice picking and materials handling system communications, as well as limited functionalities in some early to market Cloud WMS offerings.
Softeon has been using Cloud WMS deployments for many years, but has really seen adoption take-off in the past two years. Currently, about 75% of new WMS deployments are Cloud-based, heading towards nearly 100%.
We also have a number of customers that have easily migrated from existing on-premise WMS implementations to the Cloud.
This is due to the major advantages from Cloud deployments in such areas as time and cost of the implementations and ease of system management post-go live, requiring little customer internal IT resources.
After a significant number of Cloud WMS deployments, Softeon has gained insights that are potentially interest to prospective WMS adopters, which we’ll summarize below.
Those include:
Supply chain software in the Cloud has clearly achieved critical mass – and Cloud-based Warehouse Management Systems are now ready for prime time, providing many advantages to the companies that adopt them.
