Fairbanks Morse is now Fairbanks Morse Defense

BELOIT, Wis.– April 27, 2021 – Fairbanks Morse, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading provider of reliable power and propulsion solutions, today announced that it is now Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD). Through this brand realignment, FMD serves as the umbrella for its independent business units and will provide overall strategic guidance and drive the entire organization's business directives. The move reflects the company's emphasis on service to its military and commercial maritime customers while also enhancing its ability to quickly respond to its current customer base with a broader range of aftermarket service solutions.

"Fairbanks Morse Defense is more than a name; it is our organizing principle. It serves as the primary channel through which we will seamlessly integrate our business directives and strategies throughout the company," said George Whittier, Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO. "At the same time, this transition puts us in a better position to provide world-class service to all our customers, including those who are not in the defense sector."

Underneath the umbrella of FMD are three divisions: Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), and Ward Leonard.

Located in Beloit, Wisconsin, in a facility separate from FMD, FME manufactures, procures, assembles, and distributes all Fairbanks Morse engines.

FMS provides all aftermarket parts, services, and solutions for both military and non-governmental customers. BRECO International Inc, a specialty provider of ALCO parts and services recently acquired by Fairbanks Morse (FM), falls within the FMS division.

The third division of FMD, Ward Leonard (WL), was acquired by FM in January. Based in Thomaston, Connecticut, WL is a leading provider of motor and control solutions for military applications and has been a major supplier to the U.S. Navy for more than a century.

"The goal of Fairbanks Morse has always been to provide fast, reliable, cost-competitive solutions to our customers. Combined with our recent acquisitions, this new structure reinforces our commitment to serving our customers' mission-critical power needs and allows us to expand our offerings both in terms of geography and technology," said Whittier.

The corporate realignment will have minimal impact on employees or current customers. Primary job duties and customer contacts will remain unchanged.