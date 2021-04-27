Titan Brands, Inc. Accelerates Omnichannel Transformation with enVista and Körber

INDIANAPOLIS/HAMBURG (April 27, 2021) – enVista, a global software, consulting and managed services provider, optimizing and transforming both physical and digital commerce, and Körber, global supply chain technology leader from software to materials handling automation, have been selected to exponentially increase throughput for Titan Brands, Inc. to meet heightening demands for its direct-to-consumer and marketplace fulfillment strategy.

Titan has substantial growth plans over the next several years and stated a goal of an “order-to-ship cycle” within hours compared to its current customer service level of days. A key to achieving this competitive fulfillment timing is to provide real-time inventory availability combined with actual delivery timelines and shipping costs at the time the customer places an order.

Titan will leverage Körber’s Warehouse Management System (WMS) to optimize fulfillment and labor productivity within the distribution center to support Titan’s goal. enVista’s Order Management System (OMS), Enspire Commerce, will provide requisite enterprise inventory visibility to inventory available to promise (ATP), as well as shipment experience management.

Titan Director of IT, Jeff Hill, said, “Titan is focused on improving our customers’ experience. enVista’s OMS and Körber’s WMS provide robust capabilities and seamlessly integrate, enabling us to optimally manage high order volumes at a time when consumers increasingly work out at home. The solution from enVista and Körber optimizes our order orchestration and omnichannel fulfillment end to end, improves agility and profitability, and give us added competitive advantage in the market.”

enVista CEO Jim Barnes, said, “We are excited to partner with Körber to accelerate omnichannel transformation and flawless omnichannel fulfillment for Titan at a pivotal time in its business. enVista’s OMS and Körber’s WMS will bring record-setting implementation timelines, along with unmatched experience and process optimization from our customer-obsessed teams to maximize omnichannel profitability. Unified commerce requires flawless omnichannel fulfillment and execution, and this is where our partnership between enVista and Körber shines.”

Bill Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kӧrber Supply Chain Software North America, said, “While often viewed as a complex endeavor, reinventing your supply chain among today’s unique challenges is actually a strategic differentiator when done with the right partners. From our depth of solutions to our customer-centric reputation, Kӧrber and enVista are the allies you need to optimize your operations. Our collective work with Titan is a testament to this.”

