Dotcom Distribution Appoints Nicholas Calafati to Senior Vice President of Operations

EDISON, NJ (April 26, 2021)—Dotcom Distribution today announced that Nicholas Calafati has been named Senior Vice President of Operations.

Nicholas joins Dotcom Distribution with over 15 years in multi-channel distribution management experience. Most recently, he served as General Manager at global transport and logistics company DSV. Nicholas’ long history of developing diverse, results-oriented teams will help to nurture the strong cooperative culture that will bolster the Company’s strategic plans for continued growth.

“We are extremely grateful to have Nick join the senior leadership team at such an important time in our company’s history,” said Dotcom Distribution co-founder and CEO Maria Haggerty. “Our growth over the last decade has necessitated that we strengthen our ability to manage and optimize both operational and financial performance. Nick’s demonstrated ability to build sustainable businesses while simultaneously delivering operational efficiencies and market growth will help to successfully position the Company for the future. In addition to a high level of professionalism, Nick possesses and embraces all our core values. He is kind and fair, sees problems as puzzles, is data driven, and does the math. He ‘thinks client,’ meets challenges head-on, and is a true team player.”

In his role as Senior Vice President of Operations, Nick is charged with fortifying the foundation that makes Dotcom the premier third-party fulfillment company for fast-growing e-commerce brands. He will also oversee the final phases of Dotcom’s Blue Yonder WMS, LM and WFM implementations, put in place to continue enhancing Dotcom’s warehouse team, improve and streamline processes and procedures, and ensure that the Dotcom Operations team continues work in a clean, safe place.

“I am honored and excited to join the Dotcom team and consider myself very fortunate to be part of such a well-respected organization,” said Nick. “I appreciate Maria’s confidence in me, and look forward to building upon the strong foundation of people, technology, and client focus that allows us to provide outstanding service to our clients.”

For information about Dotcom Distribution, visit www.dotcomdist.com.

About Dotcom Distribution

Dotcom Distribution (Dotcom) is a premier provider of B2C and B2B fulfillment and distribution services. Located near New York City, Dotcom supports eCommerce, B2B, and multichannel solutions for growing brands. Having serviced 125+ clients during the past 20 years, Dotcom provides fulfillment, production, assembly, and kitting services for luxury and lifestyle brands in the beauty, fashion, and other specialty industries. Some of our past and current clients include names like Vineyard Vines, BirchBox, Kenneth Cole, DevaCurl, Bliss, SuperGoop!, NaturesPlus, and SiriusXM Radio.

