Forwarders Value Coverage and Quality in Their Network of Choice

Kelly Bunyan is the Owner and Managing Director of a group of freight networks, headquartered in London, UK: World Freight Network (WFN), Specialist Freight Networks (SFN) and International Freight Network (IFN).

Kelly elaborates on the importance of choosing a high quality network: “Networking is undoubtedly a crowded market, with new networks springing up each year. I maintain that it is essential to choose the right network in order to get results. Two main things to look for are quality members, and quality support from the network itself. Our networks provide both: all our members are vetted to ensure they are top notch, reliable and financially strong, whilst I and my team provide our members with personal, tailored support.”

Kelly’s dedication to providing quality is certainly paying off, with forwarders continuing to join the group despite the global Pandemic affecting business in many regions worldwide. One member commented: “Network membership is absolutely worth the investment. Without it, we are a small fish in the big pond of forwarders. With it, we can show our clients our wide international connections and win more business. Being part of Kelly’s network has made all the difference to our presence and growth in this industry.”

Jess Baker, Group Operations Manager, added: “We want to uphold a great level of service within the network, so our members can be confident of consigning business to one another around the globe. Consequently, we do turn away applications if they aren’t strong enough. Brand new companies are encouraged to gain at least a year’s experience, then re-apply.

Our members must be professional, responsive and dedicated to giving excellent service. And we at Head Office hold ourselves to the same high standards. It gives us great satisfaction to support our members in their business.”

