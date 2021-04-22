Logistics Plus is First Corporate Sponsor to Enroll in the RIO Plastic Neutrality Program

ERIE, PA (April 22, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it is the first corporate sponsor to enroll in the Restoring Integrity To The Oceans (RIO) Plastic Neutrality Program. The RIO Plastic Neutral Program provides companies the opportunity to establish their plastic footprint and reduce it by joining RIO to collect marine plastic and waste. Logistics Plus received Plastic Neutrality Certification for offsetting 19 tonnes of plastic use in 2020.

"Ocean plastic pollution is a global problem," said Yuriy Ostapyak, COO for Logistics Plus. "Through our partnership with RIO, we are a leading logistics provider that not only helps them with their supply chain, but we're also leading by example by becoming one of the first plastic neutral companies in the world." Ostapyak added, "We plan to continue participating every year."

Last month Logistics Plus purchased 1,200 recycled pallets from RIO made from 13,200 pounds of plastic waste. Logistics Plus formally partnered with RIO in February 2020 to support its ongoing ocean cleanup initiatives.

Interested parties may contact kking@oceansintegrity.com for more information about the RIO Plastic Neutral Program.

About Restoring Integrity To The Oceans, Inc.

Restoring Integrity To The Oceans (RIO) primary objective is to mitigate the amount of plastic going into the World's oceans and significantly reduce and remove the plastic waste in the significant waste collection areas in the World's oceans. RIO's primary effort is to prevent the introduction of and reclaim plastic materials from the sea accomplished through innovative techniques that vary based on the size and concentration of the plastic waste material encountered. Furthermore, RIO has long-term plans to develop products directly to help recycle plastic waste material and promote recognition and education for reducing plastic waste in the oceans. Learn more about RIO online at oceansintegrity.com.

About Logistics Plus Inc.

Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Aurora, CO; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cincinnati, OH; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the World. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.