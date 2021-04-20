PCS Software Launches a New Conference Tailor-made for Shippers, Carriers & Brokers

HOUSTON – April 20, 2021 – PCS Software (PCS), a leading, AI-driven transportation management platform provider for shippers, carriers and brokers, hosts its inaugural transportation logistics management and technology conference, Ignite.

Held at the scenic J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, August 3-5, Ignite brings together respected transportation and logistics management thought leaders and practitioners, as well as technology subject matter experts to drill into key issues of importance to the shipper, carrier & broker audience. Ignite’s call for speakers has just launched and already experts are signing on to be a part of the conference. Examples include:

• David Crawley, Professor, College of Technology, University of Houston

• Ed Burns, President, Burns Logistics

• Sandy Vosk, President, Advanced Technology Solutions

• Glen McIntosh, VP of Distribution Operations, BlueLine Distribution, Little Caesars Enterprises, Inc.

• Rob Patrician, Director of Logistics, BlueLine Distribution, Little Caesars Enterprises, Inc.

The call for speakers is open through April 30. To submit a speaking proposal, please contact Anthony Vitiello at Anthony.Vitiello@PCSSoft.com.

Throughout the three-day event, attendees will receive actionable insights through speaker presentations, panel discussions, technology user groups, professional enrichment and networking. Topics will span important subjects for shippers, carriers & brokers including insights into how technology supports better business operations/results, what to expect from emerging tech like AI, ML and other innovations and how peers are already leveraging logistics tech to drive profitability and competitive advantage.

“Unlike ProMat or MODEX, Ignite is completely dedicated to addressing specific challenges faced by shippers, carriers and brokerages,” said Chris Poelma, CEO at PCS Software. “This one-of-a-kind event will bring together – finally in–person – top industry leaders to learn and network in a more personal setting while expanding conversations around a critical part of our industry. Our goal for Ignite is to spark new ideas and innovative practices among the transportation logistics management community.”

Early bird registration is now open through June 4, 2021, and includes access to the full conference, a two-night stay at the J.W. Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa, food and fun for $999 per attendee. Register now at ignite2021.pcssoft.com/purchase.php.

For more information on attending, speaking at or sponsorship of Ignite 2021, please visit ignite2021.pcssoft.com.