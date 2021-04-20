Rhenus Advanced Services signs multi-year contract with Supersapiens

Rhenus Advanced Services, an order-to-cash company that brings support to medium-sized companies and start-ups who wish to be represented in Europe, announced that it has added Supersapiens as a customer. Rhenus Advanced Services is responsible for the warehousing and distribution and will run the Purchase Order, Sales Order entry, and multilingual customer service desk for Supersapiens in Europe.

Atlanta -based Supersapiens is the first direct-to-consumer energy management ecosystem, empowering athletes with actionable fueling insights in training, racing, and recovery. The Supersapiens ecosystem is currently available for purchase via www.supersapiens.com in Austria, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. “We are excited to support Supersapiens with the launch of their innovative technology in Europe and help grow their business by offering our customer-focused solutions to meet their logistical requests,” says Anna Solinger, Business Unit Manager of Rhenus Advanced Services. “As we bring this revolutionary new product to Europe, we are grateful to have a logistics partner as well organized and competent as Rhenus. Their integrated approach to distribution and customer service will make it much easier for Supersapiens to seamlessly reach and support our customers in European markets,” announced Phil Southerland, SupersapiensCEO and Founder.

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is a leading logistics service provider with global business operations and an annual turnover of EUR 5.5 billion. Rhenus has business sites at 750 locations worldwide and employs 33,000 people. The Rhenus Group provides solutions for a wide variety of different sectors along the complete supply chain; they include multimodal transport operations, warehousing, customs clearance as well as innovative value-added services.

About Supersapiens

Supersapiens is an Atlanta-based sports technology company focused on energy management systems that optimize fueling and athletic performance. Supersapiens empowers athletes to show up to the starting line optimally fueled, manage in-race fueling to sustain peak performance, and properly refuel and recover.

The Supersapiens ecosystem is not available for sale in the United States at this time.