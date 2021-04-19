Packsize On Demand Packaging Maximizes Savings During Skyrocketing Paper Prices by Reducing Waste

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--While market pricing for corrugated fiberboard soars, consumers are concerned about the impact of waste on the environment. Today, consumers can significantly reduce the corrugated tonnage wasted by oversized shipments by ordering from brands that right-size. Packsize On Demand Packaging® technology gives these e-commerce businesses the ability to go on the offensive against rising corrugated prices. This choice also helps them achieve consumer-driven demand for smarter packaging that preserves brand loyalty and satisfies today’s growing online consumer purchasing habits.

Online shopping is here to stay. But as recently reported by Fox Business, the value and cost of the corrugated cardboard box are rising with demand for these deliveries. From a supply chain perspective, corrugated manufacturers cannot get the paper required from the backlogged mills. Paper that used to take a week to receive now takes six to eight weeks, explained Welch Packaging’s Vice President Andy Reith.

With more than 407 billion square feet of corrugated produced in 2020, Packsize Right-sized Packaging on Demand® solves both the rising price of paper and demand dilemmas that prompt unsustainable shipping practices. The right-sized box has become the preferred choice by reducing the consumption of corrugated and waste through the ability to size the shipping container to the product order.

The right-sized package also wins favor with online shoppers. Those ordering online at least once a month prefer cardboard five times more as shipping material than plastic alternatives. Packsize also found in its recently commissioned Consumer Packaging Perceptions Survey that U.S. consumers believe plastic shipping pouches or envelopes are worse for the environment than a cardboard box equivalent.

About Packsize®

Packsize is the award-winning supply chain and sustainable packaging industry leader in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Packsize​ ​introduced​ ​Right-sized​ ​Packaging​ ​on​ ​Demand®​ ​in 2002. Today, as a multinational manufacturer of advanced packaging systems and automated packaging machine technology, Packsize customers receive a tailored pre-configured packaging system and optimized workflow designed to deliver the scalable performance and reliability needed for highly efficient packaging environments. Follow Packsize on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.