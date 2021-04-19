SeaCube Selects Carrier Lynx Fleet Solution for 2,000 Refrigerated Containers

SeaCube Containers LLC and Carrier Transicold today announced a strategic refrigerated asset management systems platform engagement. As a result, SeaCube will be the first intermodal equipment leasing company to incorporate Carrier’s Lynx™ Fleet solution into its fleet with an initial deployment of 2,000 PrimeLINE™ refrigerated container units. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

The Lynx Fleet solution includes proprietary technology that monitors reefer unit performance and provides early warning actionable diagnostics and predictive analytics down to the level of the machine’s components. The Carrier Lynx Fleet system will provide much more detailed machine performance analysis capabilities compared to other telematics platforms on the market by using integrated sensor machine data feeds.

This digital engagement between SeaCube, a global leader in refrigerated equipment leasing and Carrier Transicold, will drive greater flexibility and data-rich intelligence reporting across the cold chain.

SeaCube describes itself as a technology thought leader in the industry and has a longer-term goal of offering telematics as a standard for leased refrigerated container units. The addition of Lynx Fleet allows for a data-driven leasing model, which leverages data and analytics on equipment health to extend asset life and optimize asset performance, which is another pioneering approach in this space.

“This is an exciting step forward for SeaCube as we move toward realizing our vision of telematics as a standard within our reefer fleet,” said Bob Sappio, CEO of SeaCube. “We are confident that the Lynx Fleet offerings will help drive improvements in our own operating metrics and resonate with our customers to help them achieve optimal reefer performance and act on data-driven insights.”

Lynx Fleet will offer prognostics and data analytics with features that provide differentiation such as:

-Improved fleet uptime through unit health analytics and prognostics using Carrier-unique features with proprietary technology including machine sensor protocols.

-Reduced operational costs and maintenance & repair expenses as result of optimizing performance with preventative maintenance platform features.

-Incremental value through lower cargo spoilage and possible reduced insurance costs.

“We are confident that Lynx Fleet will enhance connectivity across the cold chain, increasing visibility, providing predictive analytics and driving faster data-driven decisions,” said Kartik Kumar, Vice President and General Manager, Global Container Refrigeration, Carrier.

The Lynx digital platform applies advanced internet of things (IoT) analytics, machine learning and various big data technologies to connect the cold chain in the cloud, automate key processes, and deliver real-time visibility and insights throughout the cargo’s journey.

Lynx Fleet is among the many solutions offered through Carrier’s Healthy, Safe, Sustainable Cold Chain Program to preserve and protect the supply of food, medicine and vaccines. Learn more at corporate.carrier.com/healthycoldchain or visit www.carrier.com/container.

About Carrier Transicold

Carrier Transicold helps improve transport and shipping of temperature-controlled cargoes with a complete line of equipment and services for refrigerated transport and cold chain visibility. For more than 50 years, Carrier Transicold has been an industry leader, providing customers around the world with advanced, energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable container refrigeration systems and generator sets, direct-drive and diesel truck units, and trailer refrigeration systems. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of innovative HVAC, refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies. For more information, visit transicold.carrier.com. Follow Carrier on Twitter: @SmartColdChain or on LinkedIn at Carrier Transicold Container Refrigeration.

About SeaCube

SeaCube Containers buys, sells, manages and leases shipping containers, which are essential intermodal equipment used in the global containerized cargo trade. SeaCube Containers is the world leader in refrigerated shipping equipment and is a premier leasing company for innovative cold chain container solutions. SeaCube’s commitment to growing its fleet and investing in equipment assets have availed the global container industry with efficient movement of goods via ships, rail, and trucks. For more information, visit www.seacubecontainers.com.