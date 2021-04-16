Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

FM Logistic signs contract with Maxi Zoo France

April 16, 2021
16 April 2021 - FM Logistic yesterday announced the signature of a 5-year contract with Maxi Zoo France, France’s largest pet retailer and a part of the Fressnapf Group, Europe’s leading specialty retailer for animal food and accessories.

Starting in the fourth quarter of 2021, FM Logistic will handle storage, order preparation, product conditioning and e-commerce order fulfilment on behalf of Maxi Zoo France, at the 57,000 sqm logistics platform in Savigny-sur-Clairis, in the Yonne district of Northern Burgundy.

Maxi Zoo, a German-based company that is managed by its owners, runs more than 900 pet shops in Germany and has in excess of 210 stores in France. Maxi Zoo aims to develop its stores as well as its online sales in France, a strategic international market beyond Germany.

To support its growth, Maxi Zoo France looked for a partner to develop its omnichannel supply chain process and to manage online orders from customers outside France.

“We were looking for a reliable long-term partner to develop innovative and efficient supply chain solutions. FM Logistic proved to be this partner straight from the beginning. Thanks to the team’s hard work, availability and commitment, we shortened the selection process and we are confident to start in the fourth quarter of 2021, a true record!” Gerhard Kunkel, vice-president Logistics at the Fressnapf Group, said.

“We’ve worked hard to find a new customer for Savigny-sur-Clairis. The contract with Maxi Zoo France is great news for our team members and the local economy. We’re looking forward to supporting Maxi Zoo’s development in France as well as local employment” Yannick Buisson, MD France & Western Europe, FM Logistic, said.

