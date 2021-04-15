RateLinx Placed in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (Apr. 15, 2021) – RateLinx, a leader in supply chain, logistics, transportation, visibility, and payment platforms, today announced they are positioned by Gartner in the first Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms for its offering, TracLinx. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. RateLinx has previously been recognized by Gartner in the Market Guide for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms in 2020 and 2018.

RateLinx’s TracLinx solution is a global, multimodal, and enterprise-class real-time transportation visibility platform. Delivering real-time visibility to unlimited shipments, carriers, locations, and users, TracLinx is extensible with powerful modules, including an inbound supplier portal, dock scheduler, and mobile application, helping shippers attain end-to-end visibility.

"It is a privilege to be named in this Magic Quadrant and we are proud to be recognized for our TracLinx solution," says Shannon Vaillancourt, Founder of RateLinx. “TracLinx combines our advanced cloud-based AI-driven technology for consistent data quality with actionable, predictive, and Prescriptive Insights to deliver never-before-seen visibility.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries, and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs.

Known for their global TMS, real-time visibility, freight invoice management, and advanced analytics capabilities, RateLinx analyzes logistics performance and optimizes transportation network strategies across planning, execution, tracking, and payment—all in one place. The TracLinx solution enables complex supply chains by providing real-time visibility across all modes of freight. The AI-driven data quality powers accurate ETAs with alerts and notifications, enabling streamlined operations. Integrated shipment data delivers milestone reporting and carrier scorecards.

“Today’s shippers struggle with having access and contextual insights to their data, hindering their ability to make good decisions. Our data-first approach focuses on delivering accurate, timely, and complete data to the shipper, followed by advanced analytics and Prescriptive Insights to improve service and operations,” says Nate Endicott, SVP of Global Sales, Marketing, and Partnerships at RateLinx. “We are proud to deliver our solutions in 45 days or less with low to no IT and no professional service or change request fees.”

RateLinx was previously named in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems and the February 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Multicarrier Parcel Management Solutions.

RateLinx has also been named in the Top 100 Logistics IT Providers from Inbound Logistics for the last twelve years, and one of Supply & Demand Chain Executives SDCE 100 Top Supply Chain Projects for 2019 and 2020.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About RateLinx

Founded in 2002 and based in Scottsdale, Arizona, RateLinx is a complete Supply Chain & Logistics shipping, visibility, and payment platform built on data quality to provide predictive analytics and prescriptive actions. The RateLinx ecosystem is designed to reduce logistics costs and optimize operations, providing companies with shipment management, supply chain visibility, and financial settlement solutions. RateLinx is a self-funded and debt-free, award-winning company and recognized thought-leader in the logistics space. To learn more, visit ratelinx.com.

###

Contact:

Cory Comer, Director of Marketing

RateLinx

608.515.5822

cory.comer@ratelinx.com