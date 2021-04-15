ProMatDX 2021: Lift trucks get lighter, more spacious

Lift trucks are getting better all the time. Equipment manufacturers continue to improve the design and performance of these warehouse staples, with a nod to energy-efficiency and ergonomics most recently.

Hyster Company is showcasing its full line of lift trucks at ProMatDX this week, including its counterbalance truck that features an integrated lithium-ion battery design that makes it lighter, more energy efficient, and offers even more space in the operator compartment. The integrated battery design is what sets the truck apart from other lithium-ion models, which typically fit a smaller li-ion battery inside the equipment’s existing, larger lead-acid battery box.

“With this truck, we designed it around the smaller lithium-ion power source,” explains Hyster Brand Manager Jennifer Meyer, adding that the design frees up space, reduces the weight of truck, and brings all the advantages of lithium-ion technology, including reduced energy consumption, lower maintenance, and faster, more convenient charging options.

Introduced in 2020, the Hyster J60XNL truck weighs more than 700 pounds less than the equivalent lead-acid battery powered model and has a lower center of gravity, offering improved acceleration and maneuverability, according to Hyster. It also offers a lowered seat and floor plate, making entry and exit easier and adding 3.5 inches of head room, while still accommodating a taller seat with air suspension for a more comfortable ride. The integrated lithium-ion design also offers more space under the operator seat, which gives workers more freedom to position their feet during operation.

Advancing lithium-ion technology has been a hot topic at ProMatDX, a logistics industry conference being held online this week. The line-up for day four of the show includes presentations from lithium-ion technology company Flux Power, battery solutions firm GNB Industrial Power, and material handling equipment provider Jungheinrich.

ProMatDX 2021 takes place online April 2-16.