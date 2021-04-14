ProMatDX: Finding sustainable warehouse solutions

Sustainability and resiliency have risen to the top of supply chain discussions in the past year, and the terms figure prominently in programming for ProMatDX, an industry conference being held online this week.

Day three of the show included an “innovation talk” with Gregg Morasca of Schneider Electric, who touched on the value of “microgrids” and how they can “boost shareholder value for your business in the new electric world.” The concept includes taking steps to develop more decentralized and localized sources of energy for your warehouse or facility network. It also includes leveraging digital technologies and expanding the use of smart electricity solutions with the facility and in vehicle fleets.

Other sessions focused on strategies for implementing packaging sustainability across the supply chain and a look at sustainable solutions for poly bagging materials. Reusable packaging manufacturer Orbis hosted a session on optimizing stores and warehouses with reusable totes, pallets, and bins for efficient e-commerce operations. The presentation was just one part of the company’s efforts to highlight sustainability during ProMat, which included a look at its new lightweight plastic top frame for protecting pallets of beverages. Made from 100% recycled materials, the top frame streamlines transportation and handling of food and beverage cans by securing loads for handling, shipping, and storage.

ProMatDX 2021 takes place online April 12-16.