Varcode Appoints Cyndi Metallo Director of Customer Success

CHICAGO – April 14, 2021 – Varcode™, maker of digital, time- and temperature-sensitive supply chain solutions, today announced it has appointed Cyndi Metallo director of customer success to support the “Smart Label” developer’s continued growth.

Ms. Metallo will lead Varcode’s customer success team and create strategies to enhance customer relationships. She also will oversee internal operations, and work with Varcode’s sales team to execute technology trials and pilots for the company’s food and beverage, and pharmaceutical solutions.

Ms. Metallo previously served as vice president of product for Bronx, New York-based Fulton Fish Market, director for MyWebGrocer, and held executive positions with multiple information services companies.

“Cyndi’s track record for driving significant growth in multiple food and beverage industry segments will be of tremendous value to our direct-to-consumer meal kit and online grocery customers, as well as the pharmaceutical companies we serve,” said Varcode Chief Revenue Officer Dan Bogar. “Her extensive experience will also directly support Varcode’s strategic plans for ongoing, significant growth.”

A native of Waukegan, Ill., Ms. Metallo studied photography and communication at Columbia College Chicago and currently resides in Kenosha, Wisc.

Varcode’s solution relies on “smart barcode” tags that dynamically change based on customized time and temperature parameters. The labels use a combination of precisely tuned chemicals and a uniquely printed layer to capture temperature variances when and where they occur and create a permanent, irreversible digital record accessed by Varcode’s proprietary smartphone app. Varcode’s Smart tags are operationally easy to implement and are cost effective enough to be used at the unit level. Varcode’s digital records are cloud based and accessible from the point of processing through customer delivery.

About Varcode™

The name Varcode is short for variable barcode. Varcode is the developer of patented technology to enable scannable barcode labels to dynamically change based on prescribed time and temperature threshold conditions. These Smart Tags can be placed at the unit level and be scanned via any fixed or handheld scanner, smartphone, or tablet to capture location and time sensitive temperature data which are then uploaded to Varcode’s cloud-based, blockchain-enabled management system. The system provides real-time alerts via SMS and email to stakeholders as well as providing comprehensive track and trace provenance for temperature sensitive products such as perishable food and pharmaceuticals for safety, compliance and sustainability purposes. For additional information visit: www.Varcode.com.

