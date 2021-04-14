Open Sky Group Offers Firsthand Look at Supply Chain Efficiency at ProMatDX 2021

RALEIGH, N.C. (April 14, 2021) – Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, will be hosting “How to Avoid Buyer’s Remorse in Your Warehouse Management System Selection,” a reservations-only seminar featured at ProMatDX 2021 this week on Tuesday, April 13th at 1:00 pm CDT. In addition, the team will present its new Enhanced Client Billing solution for 3PLs, with personalized solution demonstrations available, as well as showcasing Blue Yonder solutions for warehouse and labor management.

The seminar, presented by Open Sky Group’s Jeremy Hudson and Shannon Caflisch, takes a creative approach to the topic by offering tips on how to think through the software selection to choose a WMS that’s right for your company, from the golf course. Attendees will be entertained by golf analogies as they gain valuable insight on how to prepare for and navigate the selection process and how to make sure they don’t over- or under-buy when it comes to WMS.

This online event offers unique opportunities to see these purpose-built products in action:

- See how Blue Yonder’s WMS helps companies cut fulfillment cost, increase throughput and speed dock-to-stock times in a connected, intelligent environment that improves planning, analysis and execution across the enterprise. Then, open the window to improved employee retention, training, on-boarding and incentive management with Blue Yonder’s labor management solution, designed to increase productivity, quality, utilization and top-line sales, while cutting turnover and labor expense.

- As a bonus, gain an inside view of Open Sky Group Enhanced Client Billing for Third Party Logistics, which seamlessly integrates with Blue Yonder’s WMS and other systems, captures billable activities at client-specific rates in real-time, while also supporting invoicing and a clear audit trail.

“We see this year’s event as a unique opportunity for people to attend and learn about what Open Sky Group is doing to help companies’ supply chains become more resilient, efficient and agile,” said Darcy Reeves, vice president of marketing, Open Sky Group. “The ProMatDX online event offers an ideal platform for users to experience solutions in their native environment – onscreen, at the desktop, one-on-one – with the ability to chat and ask questions directly with our experts. Our dedicated ProMatDX team members are already booking appointments and looking forward to chatting with attendees all week.”

ProMatDX 2021 marks the first time in 35 years that MHI, the organizers of ProMat (and MODEX), have hosted the event virtually. The digital experience offers a safe, yet powerful way to make connections, source solutions and learn about new technologies and processes that are shaping the supply chain industry.

Registration for ProMatDX 2021 is free. Please visit www.promatshow.com to reserve your place now or go to www.openskygroup.com to learn more about Blue Yonder solutions, Enhanced Client Billing or other Open Sky Group offerings.

